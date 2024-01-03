Telugu Yuvatha demands job calendar to fill vacancies in State government

January 03, 2024 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - GUNTUR

Telugu Yuvatha, the youth wing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has protested against the State government for its failure in issuing a job calendar for filling the 2.30 lakh vacant posts in the government as assured by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra and promised in his 2019 manifesto.

Ravipati Sai Krishna, president of Telugu Yuvatha’s Guntur district unit, alleged that the Chief Minister assured to release the job calender on every January first for the five years of his rule, but not even a single year he implemented it.

Stating that the Chief Minister did not honour his promise, Mr. Sai Krishna alleged that the youth in the State were disappointed with the present government. He said that the Chief Minister assured to fill 2.30 lakh vacancies in the government but ignored this.

The TDP leaders staged protests on the roads, showcased placards, demanded immediate release of all notifications for all the pending vacancies in the State government.

