Telugu Yuvatha alleges conspiracy to defame TDP over delay in pension distribution

April 01, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Telugu Yuvatha, a frontal organisation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has alleged a conspiracy by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to defame the Opposition over the delay in disbursal of pensions as the village and ward volunteers have been barred from distributing cash benefits under welfare schemes as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

With the Model Code of Conduct for the elections in force in the State, the volunteers are kept away from the process of distributing social security pensions. “However, the ruling YSRCP is creating an impression that the distribution of pensions was delayed only due to the letter purportedly written by the TDP. It is a false allegation,” Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary A. Ravi Naidu told the media on April 1 (Monday) .

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary on March 31, requesting the latter to make alternative arrangements immediately for the distribution of pensions and other cash benefits to elderly people, widows and differently abled persons.

“It is unfortunate that the contents of the letter are hidden and an agenda-driven message is being circulated through WhatsApp groups that the TDP is behind the delay in distribution of pensions,” said Mr. Ravi Naidu.

“Instead of depositing the pensions directly into their accounts, the elderly and differently-abled persons are being told to go the village or ward secretariat to collect their pensions,” he said.

He said the ruling party could “go to any extent to trouble the beneficiaries, with a mala fide intention of portraying the Opposition in poor light.”