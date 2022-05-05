Telugu university Srisailam campus dean suspended

He is accused of harassing staff, cutting down trees

Sri Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University Srisailam campus dean Bhukya Babu Rao was suspended for allegedly harassing some women staff and students and cutting down trees on the campus without taking proper permission from the authorities concerned. A special inquiry committee has been formed to go into all allegations and final action would be taken based on that report.

The Srisailam Campus is very close to the forest area and some trees were cut down on the pretext of students’ safety, Vice-Chancellor T. Kishan Rao said. There were many complaints against Mr. Bhukya Babu Rao from the time he had assumed office and an inquiry had been ordered into all the issues. The Forest Department was also likely to file a case against him as he had cut down 20 trees in forest land without obtaining their permission.