Telugu translation of Tamil classic ‘Tirukkural’ released in Tirupati

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
November 13, 2022 19:59 IST

Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati, 13/11/2022: Writer and academic Garlapati Damodara Naidu releasing the Telugu version of Tamil classical text ‘Tirukkural’ in Tirupati on November 14.

The Telugu version of ‘Tirukkural’, the Tamil classical text authored by sage Tiruvalluvar comprising 1,330 short couplets, was released in Tirupati on November 13 (Sunday).

Named as ‘Srivani’, the work is a true translation of the original text, which is hailed as ‘Tamil Vedam’, in view of its significance in promoting moral values, truths of life and having deep philosophical connotation.

Academician Garlapati Damodara Naidu presided over the release function, even as noted scholar Tiruvaipati Chakrapani formally released the book. Retired SVU professor J. Muniratnam recalled that the Tirukkural, considered a treasure trove of knowledge, had already been translated into 44 languages.

“This is a must-study for every school student in Tamil Nadu”, observed noted writer and the Tirukkural’s translator Gali Gunasekhar, who expressed pain over Telugu students walking out of the school even without studying the equally-significant couplets by Yogi Vemana. He pointed out that a couplet from Tirukkural could be found written on the interior of a city bus and appreciated the Tamil Nadu government for promoting the classical text among the masses.

Publisher Yenugu Ankama Naidu received the first copy, while Sankarambadi Sahiti Peetham founder D. Masthanamma proposed a vote of thanks. Writers and scholars Amudala Murali, Sakam Nagaraja, N. Srimannarayana, Kalvakunta Ramamurthi participated.

