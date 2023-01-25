ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu students shot in Chicago had arrived in U.S. just 10 days ago

January 25, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

‘Condition of the student, Sai Charan, who was injured is stable’

Tharun Boda

Tragedy struck three Telugu students who went to the U.S. to pursue higher education just about 10 days ago, as they were attacked by armed robbers in Chicago of Illinois state. One of the two who received critical injuries died while undergoing treatment.

The trio — N. Devasish (23) and K. Sai Charan (22) of Hyderabad in Telangana and Lakshman from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh — reached Chicago around January 13 and got admitted to a Master’s programme at Governors State University, Chicago, according to reports.

On January 22 evening (local time), the three who were at a parking lot were reportedly confronted by two armed Afro-Americans. Even as they complied with the robbers and gave everything they had on them, the robbers opened fire at them. While Lakshman managed to escape unhurt, Devasish and Sai Charan received critical injuries in the torso, reports stated. Telugu Association of North America (TANA) representatives reached out to the students and extended necessary support.

“Devasish breathed his last while undergoing treatment. Lakshman was with us and we have taken care of him. We visited Sai Charan in the hospital and his condition is stable. We were told he’s out of danger,” Hema C Kanuru, a senior member and representative of the Telugu Association of North America, told The Hindu over phone on Tuesday.

Mr. Hema said that though Devasish’s family is from Andhra Pradesh, they settled in Hyderabad a long time ago. Both Sai Charan and Devasish are from Hyderabad and Devasish’s father also works in the U.S., he added. Representatives of the Indian Embassy also visited Sai Charan in the hospital, he said. All the three students came to the U.S. about 10 days ago, he said.

Mr. Hema said necessary support would be provided to Devasish’s family in sending the body to India and due process was on. Meanwhile, the AP Non-Resident Telugu Society is also reaching out to the family of the victims.

