September 14, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to the Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar requesting him to personally intervene in the matter related to the death of Jaahnavi Kandula, a student from Adoni in Kurnool district pursuing Master’s Degree in the Seattle campus of Northeastern University and who died after she was hit by a speeding police vehicle while crossing the road on January 23 this year. She succumbed to the injuries caused in the accident.

In a letter addressed to the Union Minister on Thursday, Mr. Jagan referred to a video of the police officer who was investigating the case, heard joking and suggesting that her life had ‘limited value’, and said it was inhuman on the part of the officer to ridicule the death of the Indian student and behaviour of such officers towards non-Americans should be condemned. He said strict action should be recommended against the erring police officer in order to instil a sense of confidence and assurance among Indians in the US.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to the Union Minister to communicate the same to his American counterpart and urge for an independent and thorough investigation.

He requested Mr. Jaishankar to treat the matter with the urgency and gravity it deserves and ensure that justice is meted out to the family of Jaahnavi Kandula.