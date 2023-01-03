Telugu Shakti president seeks CBI inquiry into stampedes at Chandrababu Naidu’s meetings in Andhra Pradesh

January 03, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Telugu Shakti organisation president B.V. Ram on Tuesday asked the Union government to order CBI probe into the stampedes occurred in former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meetings in Kandukuru and Guntur recently.

Speaking to the media here, he said that there was a conspiracy behind the incidents as the State government was unable to digest the popularity of Mr. Naidu who could attract huge crowds during his roadshows.

He said that the ban imposed by the State government on public meetings had raised further doubts over the two stampede incidents. He said that his organisation was striving to protect the interests of Telugu people and achieve assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act. “ We will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to explain the happenings and frequent stampedes only in Chandrababu meetings while seeking CBi inquiry on the issue,” said Mr. Ram.