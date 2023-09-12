ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Shakthi to hold public meeting at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on September 17 in support of Naidu

September 12, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Shakti president B.V. Ram raising slogans in favour of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at Arasavalli temple on Tuesday.

President Telugu Shakti, a non-governmental organisation, B.V. Ram, on Tuesday said that the party would hold a public meeting in Ramakrishna Beach of Visakhapatnam on September 17 to highlight the injustice meted out to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in skill development case.

Along with several TDP activists, he offered special prayers in Arasavalli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple for the early release of Mr. Naidu from jail. He alleged that YSRCP government was harassing Mr. Naidu and other TDP leaders as image of the opposition party was growing day by day. He said that he had invited top TDP and Jana Sena Party leaders for the public meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US