Telugu Shakthi to hold public meeting at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on September 17 in support of Naidu

September 12, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu Shakti president B.V. Ram raising slogans in favour of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at Arasavalli temple on Tuesday.

President Telugu Shakti, a non-governmental organisation, B.V. Ram, on Tuesday said that the party would hold a public meeting in Ramakrishna Beach of Visakhapatnam on September 17 to highlight the injustice meted out to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in skill development case.

Along with several TDP activists, he offered special prayers in Arasavalli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple for the early release of Mr. Naidu from jail. He alleged that YSRCP government was harassing Mr. Naidu and other TDP leaders as image of the opposition party was growing day by day. He said that he had invited top TDP and Jana Sena Party leaders for the public meeting.

