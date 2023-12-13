GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telugu Official Language Commission announces lifetime achievement award for Nagarjuna varsity professor

December 13, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
G. Anita

G. Anita

The Telugu Official Language Commission has announced Telugu language service lifetime achievement award for G. Anita, Head of the Department, Journalism and Mass Communications, at Acharya Nagarjuna University of Guntur district.

The Commission Chairman P. Vijaya Babu has informed that the award will be given to Ms. Anita at a function to be held at Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on December 15. The programme will be conducted at 5 p.m. on that day, he said. 

The Commission has recognised her services as a journalist, academician and litterateur.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.