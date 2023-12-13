Telugu Official Language Commission announces lifetime achievement award for Nagarjuna varsity professor

December 13, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Telugu Official Language Commission has announced Telugu language service lifetime achievement award for G. Anita, Head of the Department, Journalism and Mass Communications, at Acharya Nagarjuna University of Guntur district.

The Commission Chairman P. Vijaya Babu has informed that the award will be given to Ms. Anita at a function to be held at Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on December 15. The programme will be conducted at 5 p.m. on that day, he said.

The Commission has recognised her services as a journalist, academician and litterateur.