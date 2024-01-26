Telugu not being sidelined due to introduction of English medium in government schools, says Andhra Pradesh State Official Language Chairman

January 26, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is wrong on the part of people to say that the Telugu language is being sidelined due to the introduction of English as a medium of instruction in government schools, said Andhra Pradesh State Official Language Chairman P. Vijayababu.

Speaking to The Hindu in Vijayawada recently, Mr. Vijayababu said: “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants students to be multilinguals. English is important to take up issues of our land to the Centre or at national or international platforms. But at the same time, stressing the importance of English medium in schools does not mean we are in any way sidelining Telugu.”

He continued: “Much of what poet Rabindranath Tagore wrote in Bengali is available to everyone, but how much of our Telugu literature is read by non-Telugu speakers? Like poet Sri Sri (Srirangam Srinivasa Rao) said, globalisation of Telugu will happen when the language is taught to 10 people of other tongues. For that to happen, youngsters should get a grip on both English and Telugu and translate our works into other languages.”

Highlighting the Commission’s efforts in promoting and upliftment of the language, Mr. Vijayababu said they are organising programmes to felicitate writers, poets, government employees who have a flair for writing from all regions on Telugu Official Language Day and other occasions.

“We have been conducting literary meetings,” he said, adding that all officials have been told to give out administrative orders in Telugu and write names of municipal offices in both English and Telugu.

He said he will write letters to the airport authority officials requesting them to look at the possibility of making flight announcements in Telugu. He said in Spandana, the grievance redressal programme, all correspondence is being held in Telugu.