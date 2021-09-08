Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council to be strengthened

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 September 2021 17:50 IST

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSR Congress government was following a dual policy on privatisation

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district president Palla Srinivasa Rao has said that a decision was taken to strengthen the Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council (TNTUC) to fight against the policies of the Central and State governments, which are supporting privatisation.

Addressing a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that TNTUC already has considerable presence in PSU s like Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) and it would be strengthened further to work for the welfare of workers and against the ‘anti-worker’ policies of the BJP and YSR Congress governments.

He alleged that the YSR Congress government was following a dual policy on privatisation. While it was opposing privatisation of VSP, it was keen on selling the State government’s stake in the Gangavaram Port. He said that the TDP was not against industries and wanted them to flourish but at the same time the interests of the workers should be protected. He said that the TDP would go to court against the proposal of the State government to sell its stake in Gangavaram Port.

Deploring the privatisation plans of the Modi government, the TDP leader said privatisation would lead to loss of jobs as was seen in the sale of the Public Sector Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) unit in Visakhapatnam to the Vedanta group. The private investor had closed down the unit after running it for some months. Condemning the statements of BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao that barring the Communist-affiliated unions in VSP, all other trade unions were not opposed to the privatisation of VSP, the TDP leader said that Mr. G.V.L. should stop making such statements without verifying the facts. He said that the BJP leaders should make the private buyer to reopen HZL, to prove their statements that privatisation would not lead to loss of jobs.

Mr. Srinivas Rao alleged that the YSR Congress government was looking down upon Hindus ever since it came to power. The attacks on temples have increased and now the government has declined to permit the holding of Vinayaka Chaturthi in open places. He demanded that the government permit the organisation of the festival in open places.