ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Mahila writes to NCW seeking action against Kadiri Inspector of Police in Andhra Pradesh 

February 28, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Inspector behaved vulgarly and launched an indiscriminate lathicharge on women protesters, the letter says

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Telugu Mahila, a women’s wing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), wrote to the National Commission for Women (NCW) urging it to enquire into the alleged high-handedness of Kadiri Town Inspector Tummashetti Madhu, and take necessary action.

Telugu Mahila State president Vangalapudi Anita, in the letter dated Tuesday, said that on February 25, some revenue officials along with police from Kadiri Town Police Station had gone to the vicinity of the centuries-old Sri Kadiri Narsimha Swamy Temple to demolish the shops on the pretext of widening the street. When the shopkeepers protested, the Inspector unleashed a tirade of abuses, and threatened them, Ms. Anita alleged.

On the same evening, several people, including women, assembled outside the Inspector’s residence to demand protest his behaviour. The Inspector, along with his personnel, lathi-charged the crowd indiscriminately, while behaving in an indecent manner towards women, the Telugu Mahila leader alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Several people along with women were injured and had to be admitted to hospital for treatment, she said in the letter.

“Parveen Babi and  K. Ganga Ratnamma were injured in the lathicharge carried out indiscriminately by the Inspector,” she alleged, urging the NCW to enquire into the incident and take appropriate action against the Inspector.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US