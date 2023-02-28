Telugu Mahila writes to NCW seeking action against Kadiri Inspector of Police in Andhra Pradesh 

February 28, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Mahila, a women’s wing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), wrote to the National Commission for Women (NCW) urging it to enquire into the alleged high-handedness of Kadiri Town Inspector Tummashetti Madhu, and take necessary action.

Telugu Mahila State president Vangalapudi Anita, in the letter dated Tuesday, said that on February 25, some revenue officials along with police from Kadiri Town Police Station had gone to the vicinity of the centuries-old Sri Kadiri Narsimha Swamy Temple to demolish the shops on the pretext of widening the street. When the shopkeepers protested, the Inspector unleashed a tirade of abuses, and threatened them, Ms. Anita alleged.

On the same evening, several people, including women, assembled outside the Inspector’s residence to demand protest his behaviour. The Inspector, along with his personnel, lathi-charged the crowd indiscriminately, while behaving in an indecent manner towards women, the Telugu Mahila leader alleged.

Several people along with women were injured and had to be admitted to hospital for treatment, she said in the letter.

“Parveen Babi and K. Ganga Ratnamma were injured in the lathicharge carried out indiscriminately by the Inspector,” she alleged, urging the NCW to enquire into the incident and take appropriate action against the Inspector.