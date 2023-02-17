Telugu Mahila urges NCW to ensure strict action against accused in minor murder case

February 17, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Mahila, the women’s wing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), wrote a letter to the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking a comprehensive inquiry into the incidents of drug abuse-induced crimes against women in Andhra Pradesh. It also appealed to the Commission to take action against the person responsible for the death of Esther Rani, a blind, minor SC girl at Tadepalli.

The Telugu Mahila State president Vangalapudi Anita, in the letter dated Friday, said the accused Raju had harassed Esther Ranj on February 12. “Later, he attacked her with a knife. Immediately, she was taken to the Vijayawada Government Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.”

Raju had a criminal history and only due to the negligence and complacency of the police in taking appropriate action the murder had taken place. It was reported that the accused was under the influence of drugs and in spite of several representations with regard to the drug abuse, there appeared to be no action from the police, she alleged.

She sought action against the accused and rendering of justice to the victim’s family. “It appears the drug menace, encouraged by the complacency of the police, is showing its adverse impact. Earlier too several crimes, including attacks on women, were reported and it appears that the crime spree is continuing largely due to lack of effective police action against offenders, she alleged.