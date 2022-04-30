Telugu Mahila to hold Nari Sankalpa Deeksha in Anantapur today

Anitha questions YSRCP’s failure to protect women

Telugu Mahila State president Vangalapudi Anitha has questioned the YSR Congress Party’s failure to protect safety and rights of women, and announced that the Telugu Desam Party will mobilise women in Anantapur and Puttaparthi for a Nari Sankalpa Deeksha to be organised in Anantapur on Friday, with all women sitting on a fast protesting against the attacks on women.

At a press conference here on Thursday, she questioned the injustice being meted out to women victims by just paying a compensation of ₹10 lakh for rape and death and ₹5 lakh for a rape. She took strong objection to the police failure to protect a woman, who was allegedly raped on the Vijayawada hospital premises and within 72 hours another married woman raped and murdered.

“We got a good response in our Nellore, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry deekshas and after the Anantapur deeksha, we will hold one in Vizianagaram very soon,” she announced.

She took strong objection to the notices issued to N. Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh as witnesses, and asked the Women’s Commission to first understand their duties and rights and then act accordingly.