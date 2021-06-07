Telugu Mahila chief terms police action on hospital employee as inhuman

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 June 2021 18:10 IST

‘Withdraw cases against her and take disciplinary action against police personnel’

Telugu Mahila State president and TDP politburo member V. Anitha has termed the action of the city police on Lakshmi Aparna, an employee of a hospital, as ‘inhuman’.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, she condemned the booking of cases against Ms. Aparna. Ms. Anitha said that Ms. Aparna had come to the city for work and had questioned the police for their ‘high-handed’ behaviour on the boy, who had come to pick her up after work. Ms. Aparna did not want the boy to suffer because of her, Ms. Anitha said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Telugu Mahila leader deplored the behaviour of the police towards the girl. She said it was unfortunate that while on one hand COVID warriors were being felicitated for their dedication to duty in the pandemic situation, on the other hand incidents of these kind were hitting their morale. She questioned whether the common man has no right to question the actions of the police personnel.

The TDP leader wondered whether this was the respect women should expect in the State and whether this was what was meant by ‘friendly policing’. She alleged that the police, who behaved in a high-handed manner with the girl, had booked cases on the victim. Condemning the action of the Circle Inspector for asking his staff to check whether the girl was under the influence of liquor, Ms. Anita asked the police whether they were planning to make the girl another Sudhakar (Dr. Sudhakar, anaesthetist, who died recently).

The TDP leader also found fault with the Home Minister and the AP Women’s Commission for failing to react to the incident. She alleged that contrary to the claims of making Visakhapatnam as ‘executive capital’ of the State, it was being turned into a ‘rowdy rajyam’. She demanded that the Police Commissioner immediately respond on the issue, withdraw the cases booked on the girl and initiate disciplinary action against the police personnel, who allegedly behaved in a high-handed manner with Ms. Aparna.