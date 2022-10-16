Telugu literature owes a lot to noted scholar Janumaddi: Justice Syamsundar

Janumaddi Hanumacchastry’s 98th birth anniversary was celebrated at C.P. Brown library in Kadapa

A.D. Rangarajan KADAPA
October 16, 2022 20:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice B. Syamsundar, judge of A.P. High Court, addressing the participants at the 98th birth anniversary of Janumaddi Hanumachhastry in Kadapa on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice B. Syamsundar, Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court, showered encomiums on noted scholar Janumaddi Hanumachhastry for his role in protecting and preserving Telugu language and its rich literature.

Speaking at the scholar’s 98 th birth anniversary programme, organised by ‘Janumaddi Sahitya Peetham’ trustee J. Vijayabhaskar at C.P. Brown library here on Sunday, he lamented the general disinterest prevalent among the Telugus over linguistic values, and stressed the need for elders to make students understand the beauty of Telugu language.

“If C.P. Brown propagated Vemana literature at the global level, it was Hanumachhastry who had safeguarded the C.P. Brown library,” Justice Syamsundar said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Yogi Vemana University Registrar D. Vijayaraghava Prasad, on behalf of the university, offered to develop the C.P. Brown library.

Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G. Surya Sai Chandra Praveen said people should take a leaf out of the neighbouring States in promoting cultural and literary values to build morals and ethics in society.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

‘Janumaddi Sahitya Seva Puraskar’ awards were presented to litterateurs G.V. Poornachandu and M. Srinivasa Acharya on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app