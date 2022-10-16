Telugu literature owes a lot to noted scholar Janumaddi: Justice Syamsundar

Janumaddi Hanumacchastry’s 98th birth anniversary was celebrated at C.P. Brown library in Kadapa

Justice B. Syamsundar, judge of A.P. High Court, addressing the participants at the 98th birth anniversary of Janumaddi Hanumachhastry in Kadapa on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Justice B. Syamsundar, Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court, showered encomiums on noted scholar Janumaddi Hanumachhastry for his role in protecting and preserving Telugu language and its rich literature.

Speaking at the scholar’s 98 th birth anniversary programme, organised by ‘Janumaddi Sahitya Peetham’ trustee J. Vijayabhaskar at C.P. Brown library here on Sunday, he lamented the general disinterest prevalent among the Telugus over linguistic values, and stressed the need for elders to make students understand the beauty of Telugu language.

“If C.P. Brown propagated Vemana literature at the global level, it was Hanumachhastry who had safeguarded the C.P. Brown library,” Justice Syamsundar said.

Yogi Vemana University Registrar D. Vijayaraghava Prasad, on behalf of the university, offered to develop the C.P. Brown library.

Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G. Surya Sai Chandra Praveen said people should take a leaf out of the neighbouring States in promoting cultural and literary values to build morals and ethics in society.

‘Janumaddi Sahitya Seva Puraskar’ awards were presented to litterateurs G.V. Poornachandu and M. Srinivasa Acharya on the occasion.