Telugu inscription of Kakatiya Prataparudradeva period found on temple pillar in Prakasam district

July 20, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - GUNTUR

It has details of land donated to a temple by the royals

Sambasiva Rao M.

An inscription with the Telugu characters of the 13th century was found on a pillar in front of the Ramanadhadeva temple at Kocherlakota village, Donakonda mandal, Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. It speaks about the Kakatiya kings’ charity.

“It is written in Telugu and Sanskrit and the Telugu characters date back to ‘Saka 1220, Vilamba, Phalguna, ba ( 9 )‘ corresponding to 1299 C.E. February 26,” according to K. Muniratnam Reddy, Director, epigraphic branch, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mysore.

“The inscription is damaged and worn out. It records the gift of lands in Krottacherllu village for providing food offerings to God Mulamanmadhadeva, by Machayanayaka, when Kakatiya Prataparudradeva was ruling from Oruganti,” Mr. Muniratnam Reddy told The Hindu.

The inscriptions were traced and shared with him by Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad, a Village Revenue Officer of Yerragondapalem in the district.

