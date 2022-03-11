Telugu Ganga project allocated ₹540.23 crore in A.P. budget
The Telugu Ganga project, which meets the water needs of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chennai, has been provided a budgetary allocation of ₹540.23 crore for the year 2022-23.
The budget proposals include ₹100 crore for the Penna river canal schemes, ₹62.55 crore for the Somasila-Swarnamukhi river canal system, and ₹88.76 crore for the Somasila project, the lifeline of Nellore district, according to project Chief Engineer K. Harinarayana Reddy.
