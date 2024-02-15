GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telugu film director Boyapati Srinu advises voters to exercise their franchise in elections

Students should make use of emerging technologies as an opportunity to achieve higher goals, says Boyapati Srinu at the annual day celebrations of RVR&JC College of Engineering   

February 15, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Film director Boyapati Srinu addressing at the annual day celebrations of RVR&JC College of Engineering, near Guntur on Thursday.

Film director Boyapati Srinu addressing at the annual day celebrations of RVR&JC College of Engineering, near Guntur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Telugu film director Boyapati Srinu has appealed to the young voters to exercise their franchise during the forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh and choose the political leaders with a vision for welfare and development.

Participating in the ‘Colorido-2024’, the annual day function of RVR&JC College of Engineering, at Chowdavaram village in Guntur district on February 15 (Thursday), Mr. Srinu said all eligible voters must exercise their franchise during the polls to elect the leaders of their choice.

“Elections give us the opportunities to choose visionary leaders who can shape the country’s future,” he said and advised the students to vote for the leaders with a vision to develop the State and not those who come only with election agenda. 

Referring to the emerging technology such as Artificial Intelligence, Mr. Boyapati Srinu observed that engineering students should make use of the technologies as an opportunity and achieve higher goals.  

Colorido-2024

As a part of the ‘Colorido-2024’, the college is organising various national level competitions in technology, culture, fine arts, literature, sports, in which more than 5,000 students from various institutions are participating, said college president Rayapati Srinivasa Rao.  

College principal Kolla Srinivas said that the national level competitions would continue for three days until February 17 and the prizes would be distributed to the winners on the concluding day of the annual day celebrations.

