Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam to distribute 2.5 lakh masks

Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the NTR Trust was distributing 2.5 lakh masks (1,000 masks in each Assembly constituency). The masks would be distributed to ANMs, ASHA workers, doctors, sanitation staff and other frontline workers.

During a video-conference with the party leaders, Mr. Naidu expressed shock over the death of a Muslim youth in Sattenapalli town after he was allegedly attacked by the police over the violation of lockdown norms. “Police should not act with high-handedness and treat all sections of people with empathy. Ex gratia should be paid to the family of the deceased,” said Mr. Naidu.

Recalling that a committee of Chief Ministers constituted by the Central government had favoured digital currency, Mr. Naidu felt that encouraging digital payments would be of immense help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 11:15:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/telugu-desam-to-distribute-25-lakh-masks/article31391686.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY