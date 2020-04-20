Telugu Desam to distribute 2.5 lakh masks

Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the NTR Trust was distributing 2.5 lakh masks (1,000 masks in each Assembly constituency). The masks would be distributed to ANMs, ASHA workers, doctors, sanitation staff and other frontline workers.

During a video-conference with the party leaders, Mr. Naidu expressed shock over the death of a Muslim youth in Sattenapalli town after he was allegedly attacked by the police over the violation of lockdown norms. “Police should not act with high-handedness and treat all sections of people with empathy. Ex gratia should be paid to the family of the deceased,” said Mr. Naidu.

Recalling that a committee of Chief Ministers constituted by the Central government had favoured digital currency, Mr. Naidu felt that encouraging digital payments would be of immense help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.