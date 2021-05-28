Telugu Desam seeks Bharat Ratna for NTR

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu paying floral tributes to party founder-president N.T. Rama Rao, at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad on Friday.

VIJAYAWADA

28 May 2021 23:04 IST

Party adopts a resolution to this effect at Mahanadu

The TDP, on the second and final day of its annual conclave, Mahanadu, on Friday adopted a few resolutions, which included the one seeking Bharat Ratna for party founder-president N.T. Rama Rao.

In his opening remarks after paying rich tributes to NTR on his 98th birth anniversary, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu recalled how the former Chief Minister had left an unforgettable impression on the Telugu speaking people all over the world with his great achievements.

Mr. Naidu appealed to the Central government to confer Bharat Ratna on NTR in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the country’s political space and film industry.

Taking part in a discussion on organisational restructuring, Mr. Naidu stressed the need for identifying youngsters who were actively taking part in the party activities and who could effectively take on the rivals in their respective places.

Irrigation projects

Speaking on a resolution on irrigation projects, Mr. Naidu accused the YSRCP government of sabotaging the projects in the State and adopting anti-farmer policies such as reverse tendering, stoppage of project works and neglect of irrigation water to crops.

The YSRCP government had spent ₹1,000 crore on irrigation projects since it came to power in 2019, he said. Mr. Naidu asserted that Polavaram and Amaravati were like two eyes. The YSRCP government had failed to provide irrigation water to a single acre additionally in the last two years, he alleged.

‘False cases’

Mr. Naidu slammed the government for implicating party leaders in false cases. He cited as examples the arrest of party State president K. Atchannaidu, Kollu Ravindra, Dhulipalla Narendra, J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, J.C. Asmith Reddy, and Chintamaneni Prabhakar. He spoke about the cases filed against YSRCP leader K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju for questioning the government’s decisions. “Mr. Raju was manhandled despite being a Member of Parliament,” he added.