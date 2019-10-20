Telugu Desam points fingers at YSRCP

Senior TDP leader K.E. Krishna Murthy and his son Shyam Babu, who had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from Pattikonda, met tomato farmers and took stock of the situation.
Mr. Shyam Babu later alleged that YSRCP leaders, led by Muralidhar Reddy, a market yard owner, had formed a syndicate at Pattikonda.
“Mr. Reddy is being supported by Pattikonda MLA Kangati Sridevi,” Mr. Babu told The Hindu.
“The syndicate is purchasing tomato at a low price, causing immense loss to the farmers,” he alleged.
The agents had made it clear to the farmers that they would not purchase from the Pattikonda market yard, and instead buy the produce from the yard of Mr. Reddy, the TDP leader claimed.
“Mr. Reddy has been bringing down the price at his will,” Mr. Shyam Babu alleged.
The district authorities were also lax in solving the issue, he alleged.
