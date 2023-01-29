HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telugu Desam Party will check price rise if voted to power in Andhra Pradesh, says Lokesh

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has no moral right to seek votes again as he failed to fulfil his promise of implementing prohibition, says the TDP leader

January 29, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), if voted to power, will reduce the burden of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and taxes on the people, says its national general secretary N. Lokesh.

Addressing the media at Shantipuram, near Kuppam, on the third day of his Yuva Galam walkathon on Sunday, Mr. Lokesh said, “During my interaction with a cross-section of people, I have realised that nobody is happy with the YSRCP government.”

“In the last three-and-a-half years, the YSRCP government has disbursed aid under the Amma Vodi programme only twice, that too in a haphazard manner. The liquor being sold by the government has traces of poisonous substances. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has no moral right to seek votes again, having blatantly violated his promise of implementing prohibition,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Though there were Disha police stations and vehicles attached to them, there was no safety for women in Andhra Pradesh, he alleged.

‘Huge burden’

At Shantipuram, a large number of farmers and women flocked to speak to Mr. Lokesh. They complained that the government stopped giving subsidy on drip irrigation. They further said that the threefold rise in the APSRTC bus fares had put additional financial burden on the rural people, who were already struggling with meagre income sources. They also alleged that the ruling party cadres were encroaching upon their lands. They accused the officials of demanding bribe for issuing land and house pattas.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.