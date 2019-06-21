‘Telugu Desam Party will bounce back’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said the four MPs who fell prey to the BJP’s “mind game” would repent later and that the BJP apparently targeted its erstwhile ally for raising the banner of revolt over the SCS and other issues.

In a press release, Mr. Naidu, who is on a vacation in Europe along with family, said there were lakhs of workers who would take the party forward even if a few leaders deserted it.

Joining the BJP that cheated A.P. and still claiming to fight for the State’s rights, was sheer opportunism, Mr. Naidu observed. He said the party had seen many ups and downs in its 37 years of existence and bounced back with renewed vigour. This time too, it would ward off the threat, he added.