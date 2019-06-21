‘Telugu Desam Party will bounce back’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said the four MPs who fell prey to the BJP’s “mind game” would repent later and that the BJP apparently targeted its erstwhile ally for raising the banner of revolt over the SCS and other issues.
In a press release, Mr. Naidu, who is on a vacation in Europe along with family, said there were lakhs of workers who would take the party forward even if a few leaders deserted it.
Joining the BJP that cheated A.P. and still claiming to fight for the State’s rights, was sheer opportunism, Mr. Naidu observed. He said the party had seen many ups and downs in its 37 years of existence and bounced back with renewed vigour. This time too, it would ward off the threat, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor