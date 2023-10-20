HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telugu Desam Party releases book titled ‘AP Hates Jagan’

The book lists the alleged corruption in which the YSRCP government is mired and its failures on multiple fronts, including the Special Category Status, TDP State president Atchannaidu says, and exhorts people to realise the dangers of voting back the YSRCP to power

October 20, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu on October 20 released a book titled, ‘AP Hates Jagan’,which highlights the failures of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last four-and-a-half years.

On the occasion, Mr. Atchannaidu said the government was mired in corruption and it had scant regard for democracy and constitutional tenets, which was evident from the “illegal arrest” of party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case.

He alleged that only a few promises made by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the time of the 2019 elections had been implemented. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule was a total disaster, and obviously neither the Chief Minister nor other leaders would accept it. Farmers, women, youth and various sections were victims of the policies and actions of the YSRCP government.

Expectations of a revival of the fortunes of Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation were belied as Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy began his autocratic rule by demolishing the Praja Vedika.

Everything had since moved in the reverse gear and the Chief Minister would not give up its dictatorial functioning. As a consequence, the State hurtled from one crisis to another. Mr. Atchannaidu said the YSRCP failed to achieve Special Category Status and get other things done in favour of the State in spite of being a dominant force. Whoever questioned the government was persecuted, like it happened in the case of Mr. Naidu. 

The book released by him gives a comprehensive picture of the alleged corruption in which the government was mired and its failures on multiple fronts. People should realise the dangers of voting back the YSRCP to power in the 2024 elections, he added.

MLC Panchumarthi Anuradha, former Ministers K. Kala Venkata Rao, Nakka Ananda Babu and K.S. Jawahar, MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, former MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and party leaders Varla Ramaiah, K. Pattabhiram and M. Srinivasa Reddy was present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.