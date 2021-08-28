TDP protests rising fuel prices

Former Minister Kondru Murali submitting a memorandum to Dr. Ambedkar over fule hike issue in Rajam of Srikakulam district. Photo: Special Arrangement

Former Minister and Rajam-TDP in-charge Kondru Muralimohan said the lives of common people turned miserable with the continuous rise in petroleum products.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) organised massive protests both in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts on Saturday over the steep hike in prices of petroleum products, alleging that it had led to cascading affecting on essential commodities.

Speaking at the protest rally organised in Rajam of Srikakulam district, former Minister and Rajam-TDP in-charge Kondru Muralimohan said the lives of common people turned miserable with the continuous rise in petroleum products. He asked both the Union and State governments to reduce the tax burden immediately so that the petrol and diesel would be available at affordable rates.

Former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi, the party senior leaders Jami Bhimasankar and others led rally in Srikakulam while alleging that Jagan government was fleecing the public with direct and indirect tax burden. They said that the people were forced to pay more than the amount they received through various welfare schemes.

The Telugu Desam Party leaders IVP Raju and other leaders staged protest at Clock Tower of Vizianagaram. They said that the people were waiting to defeat the YSR Congress Party in the next general election as they were fed up with heavy tax burden and poor administration.