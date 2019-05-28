‘Telugu Desam Party paid for neglect of Rayalaseema region’

YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) victory highlighted the failure of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the State, which had elected several TDP MLAs in the past. Moreover, it spotlights the neglect by the previous government of the drought-affected Rayalaseema region, said four-time MP and MLA-elect Anantha Venkatarami Reddy.

Chief Minister-elect Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was interested in inclusive development, he said, and had instructed MLAs to work collectively and take forward a coordinated plan to deal with prevailing issues, he added. “Successful welfare schemes of the TDP government will not be scrapped. And, further service will be done to people through ‘Navaratanalu’, propagated by Mr. Jagan as part of the YSRCP’s manifesto,” said Mr. Venkatarami Reddy. Focus would be on grassroots for the next five years so that by the 2024 elections people could see results, he said, appealing to YSRCP workers not to clash during victory processions or at villages.