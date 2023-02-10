ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Desam Party, on coming to power in 2024, will kick-start ‘Rebuild A.P.’ programme: Lokesh

February 10, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The TDP government will also reintroduce the singe-window system to encourage entrepreneurs and establish micro-clusters in all district, he says

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh ploughing a field at Kapukandriga village in Chittoor district on Friday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh on Friday said that on coming to power in 2024, the party would initiate the “Rebuild A.P.” programme and reintroduce the single-window system to encourage entrepreneurs, besides establishing micro-clusters in all the districts.

Speaking to a group of entrepreneurs at Renukapuram village of Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency, Mr. Lokesh said, fearing extortion from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, industries were shifting their bases to the neighbouring States, as a result of which companies worth more than ₹10 lakh crore had moved to other States.

“About 20,000 youth had lost their jobs with the moving of the Amara Raja factory in Chittoor district,” Mr. Lokesh said.

‘SC Sub-Plan funds diverted’

Later, interacting with the families of the Scheduled Castes at Kapukandriga village, Mr. Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP government had been diverting the SC Sub-Plan funds and showing Amma Vodi and social pensions under this category.

He deplored that the atrocities against the SC families were on the rise in the YSRCP government, and cited as examples the deaths of Dr. Sudhakar in Visakhapatnam and a youth, Omprakash, at Punganur.

Mr. Lokesh said that while there was a widespread demand for the lifting of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the country, TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu had opposed it and stood for continuation of the Act.

Overseas education

Mr. Lokesh said that on coming to power, the TDP would reintroduce the overseas education benefits for the SCs and rechristen it after B.R. Ambedkar.

The TDP leader further alleged that the lands belonging to the SCs were being encroached by the YSRCP cadres. “All the false cases booked against the SCs will be lifted within three months of coming to power,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Meanwhile, with the election code for the MLC elections coming into effect, there is uncertainty on whether Mr. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam will continue with the present police norms or will there be any modifications to it.

