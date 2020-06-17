Telugu Desam Party objects to three capitals proposal

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC Buddha Venkanna on Wednesday objected to the State government “continuing its constitutional violations” to form three capitals cities for Andhra Pradesh much against the wishes of the people of the State.

He asked the YSR Congress Party to recall its pre-election promise that it would retain and develop Amaravati as Capital city. “After coming to power, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reversed his stand and went back on his promise on the issue of the capital,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons outside Legislative Council, the TDP MLC asked the Chief Minister to explain how the newly formed State would develop if it got stuck in the confusion emerging from the three capitals proposal. The State needed a strong and single capital city in order to register progress and development. If there were three capitals, it would be like a human body having three heads which will tear it apart by pulling it in different directions, he said.

Slamming the State government, he alleged that the government had taken a very adamant and vengeful stand against Amaravati just out of political considerations. The people of the State were upset over the vindictive and undemocratic governance of YSRCP and they would teach a fitting lesson at an appropriate time, he said.

The TDP leader reiterated his party's commitment to fight back YSRCP’s “illogical and unethical” plans to fulfil its selfish agenda by going ahead with the three capitals decision.

Under the leadership of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP would achieve its goal finally and nothing untoward would happen to Amaravati. The sacrifice made by thousands of farmers who gave their lands would not go waste and Andhra Pradesh would emerge stronger with a fully developed single Capital eventually, he added.