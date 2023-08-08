Telugu Desam Party leaders hope Chandrababu Naidu’s tour will rejuvenate the party in North Andhra region

August 08, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/PARVATIPURAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Telugu Desam Party which had lost its glory in 2019 elections in spite of its strong network in North Andhra region is striving to bounce back, ahead of 2024 general elections. The party won only three Assembly seats out of 10 in Srikakulam district and lost in all the constituencies in composite Vizianagaram district in 2019 elections. Its defeat in ST reserved constituencies such as Saluru, Palakonda and Kurupam in 2014 and 2019 general elections had become a major concern for the party high command.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s scheduled tour to Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram and Srikakualm districts on Wednesday and Thursday is expected to provide required impetus to rejuvenate the party cadre in all the constituencies. Mr. Naidu will interact with the party senior leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju at the latter’s home in Vizianagaram on Wednesday morning and proceed to Thotapalli project located at Parvatipuram-Palakonda road. Later, he will participate in a roadshow in Parvatipuram town.

On Thursday morning, he will hold a review meeting in Parvatipuram and move to Vamsadhara project in Srikakulam and address meetings in Patapatnam and surrounding areas. The party’s North Andhra coordinator Damacharla Satya said that the party is paying special attention on ST reserved constituencies and other segments by studying the caste equations and local issues.

“We have recently changed in-charges for certain constituencies with an aim to win the seats where the TDP lost in the last two elections. Mr. Naidu’s tour and review meetings will certainly enhance the party’s prospects ahead of 2024 general elections,” said Mr. Satya while speaking to The Hindu in Vizianagaram.

Parvatipuram observer Boina Govindarajulu said that the people of all sections were fed up with the YSRCP government which had completely ignored the development in newly- formed Parvatipuram-Manyam district. “TDP’s political comeback is imminent in ST and SC reserved constituencies, including Parvatipuram, as people belonged all communities wanted to see Mr. Naidu as the Chief Minister as he alone can ensure welfare and development of all districts,” he added.

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and other leaders hoped that Mr. Naidu’s tour in Vamsadhara project region would stimulate the party in Patapatnam, Amadalavalasa and other constituencies where the party was defeated in 2019 elections. Non-completion of Vamsadhara phase-2 project is going to be a major poll plank for the opposition party in next general elections.