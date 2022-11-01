Telugu Desam Party leader panned for ‘trying to derive political mileage using caste as tool’

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
November 01, 2022 01:28 IST

Various Dalit outfits took out a rally in Srikalahasti on Monday accusing TDP leader Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy of “attempting to derive political mileage” by using caste as a tool.

The issue started when the police department fished out two bodies from a tank recently. Mr. Sudheer Reddy alleged that one of them was a Dalit girl, Chandrika, who eloped with her lover, Chandrasekhar, nine months back. He called it a case of rape and murder by local YSRCP activists and accused MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy of shielding the accused.

But, it was later found out that the allegations were untrue as the lovers released a selfie video from an unidentified location to inform others that they are alive and safe.

Enraged with the development, many outfits condemned the TDP leader for using the incident to derive political mileage and filed a complaint against him.

