GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Telugu Desam Party has neglected BC welfare, alleges Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

It is evident from the allocation of BC seats to candidates hailing from non-BC communities, including Nara Lokesh in Mangalagiri, but the YSRCP allocated 50% of the total Assembly and Lok Sabha seats to SC, ST, BC and minorities, he says

April 13, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy greeting people from his vehicle during the ‘Memantha Siddham’ campaign, at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Saturday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy greeting people from his vehicle during the ‘Memantha Siddham’ campaign, at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on April 13 asserted that the TDP’s claim to have uplifted the Backward Classes (BCs) was just a piece of rhetoric, which was partly evident from the allocation of many BC seats to candidates hailing from non-BC communities, including Nara Lokesh in Mangalagiri constituency, which was dominated by the BCs.

In contrast, the YSRCP allocated 50% of 175 Assembly and 20 Lok Sabha (total 200) seats to the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, and announced a BC candidate for Kuppam constituency as well.

Addressing a meeting of the weavers’ community near Mangalagiri, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government tied up with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Myntra, and Flipkart to sell handlooms, and provided ₹460 crore for the development of handloom weavers.

As far as empowerment of weavers was concerned, seven municipal chairpersons belonged to the community. Looking at the TDP’s 2014 manifesto, he said that TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and his alliance could not score even two out of 100 marks.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy went on highlighting Mr. Naidu’s “failed promises” such as property tax exemption for handloom cooperative societies, ID cards for the loom workers, a special fund (budget allocation) of ₹1,000 crore for handloom weavers, free health insurance for weavers and increase in their pensions.

“In the last 58 months, the YSRCP government spent over ₹3,706 crore on the welfare of handloom weavers, without any corruption and involvement of middlemen. Through YSR Nethanna Nestham, a sum of ₹970 crore had been spent to the benefit of 1,00,006 weavers,” he said.

During Mr. Naidu’s term, only ₹1,000 pension was given to the beneficiaries (weavers) and it was increased just two months before the elections, whereas the YSRCP government gave them ₹3,000.

The TDP government had spent only ₹4,000 crore per year, but the YSRCP dispensation spent ₹2,000 crore per month, and they were distributed at the people’s doorstep, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.