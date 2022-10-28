Telugu Desam Party dares Jagan to come for an open debate on BC welfare in Andhra Pradesh

Even Central funds meant for their welfare are being diverted, alleges Ayyanna Patrudu

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
October 28, 2022 21:14 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has dared Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to come for an open debate on the welfare of the Backward Classes (BCs) in the State.

Addressing the media on Friday, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said TDP always stood by the BCs. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government did nothing for the welfare of the BCs during its tenure so far.

Though the BCs were holding some posts, they had no power to take decisions. “The fact is that the Reddy community is ruling the roost,” he said.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy was in-charge of the North Andhra region till recently, and he was replaced by another YSRCP leader Y.V. Subba Reddy. Similarly, while Mithun Reddy was in-charge of the combined Godavari districts, Rami Reddy was in-charge for Guntur and Krishna districts. In the same way, while Pratap Reddy was in-charge for Prakasam, Nellore and Kurnool districts, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was asked to look after Anantapur, Kadapa and Chittoor districts, the TDP leader said.

Even Central funds meant for BC welfare were being diverted, he alleged, and dared the YSRCP to come for an open debate on these issues.

Sarpanches too had no powers now, and the panchayats were not in a position to pay their power bills, he said.

Calling upon the BC community to come onto a common platform to fight for their rights, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu demanded that the government release a White Paper on the welfare measures taken till date.

