HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telugu Desam Party celebrates grant of regular bail to Chandrababu Naidu in skill development scam case

My father would neither commit any mistake nor allow others to do so, says TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

November 20, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,V. Raghavendra
With grant of regular bail, the TDP chief can now resume his political activities.

With grant of regular bail, the TDP chief can now resume his political activities.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders celebrated the grant of regular bail to former Chief Minister and party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case, by distributing sweets and bursting crackers at the State party office on Monday.

Former Ministers N. Chinarajappa and Nakka Anand Babu, MLC P. Ashok Babu and others hailed the court’s decision to grant regular bail to Mr. Naidu, saying that he was falsely implicated in the case. 

In a press release, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said the grant of regular bail by the High Court to Mr. Naidu proved that truth would always triumph. He declared that his party was geared up to wage war against the vindictive regime of Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with greater vigour.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s attempts to manipulate institutions have failed. My father would neither commit a mistake nor allow others to do so. The government was not able to produce a single shred of evidence to the court during my father’s time in prison, which is evidence that he had done nothing wrong,” Mr. Lokesh said. 

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should at least now realise that such false cases would not pass judicial scrutiny and that Mr. Naidu would soon resume his campaign against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s dictatorial regime.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.