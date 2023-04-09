ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Desam Party alleges misuse of volunteer system in Andhra Pradesh, seeks Chief Secretary’s intervention

April 09, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The village and ward volunteers are brazenly being used to further the political prospects of the ruling YSRCP, alleges TDP State president Atchannaidu

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), in a letter addressed to Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Sunday, alleged misuse of the village volunteer system in the State, which was obliterating the distinction between the official and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) works.

“This is distressing and a serious violation of norms,” TDP State president K. Atchannaidu alleged in the letter, and sought immediate intervention of the Chief Secretary “to safeguard the canons of governance in a constitutional democracy.”

The volunteer system, being supported by funds to the tune of ₹2,000 crore per year, was brazenly being utilised to further the political prospects of the ruling YSRCP in the state, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As against the avowed objectives of the system, the volunteers were being asked to take up a political campaign to further the prospects of the ruling party, he said, and alleged that the volunteers had canvassed for the YSRCP candidates in the recent MLC elections.

Mr. Atchannaidu further alleged that the volunteers were participating in YSRCP-sponsored programme of affixing party stickers on every house in the State.

“Government officers, from the District Collector to the MPDO, are remaining mute spectators to the blatant violation of democratic norms,” he alleged.

Mr. Atchannaidu insisted on putting in place “institutional arrangements to enable the village / ward volunteers to perform duty as per their job chart.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US