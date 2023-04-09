Telugu Desam Party alleges misuse of volunteer system in Andhra Pradesh, seeks Chief Secretary’s intervention

April 09, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), in a letter addressed to Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Sunday, alleged misuse of the village volunteer system in the State, which was obliterating the distinction between the official and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) works.

“This is distressing and a serious violation of norms,” TDP State president K. Atchannaidu alleged in the letter, and sought immediate intervention of the Chief Secretary “to safeguard the canons of governance in a constitutional democracy.”

The volunteer system, being supported by funds to the tune of ₹2,000 crore per year, was brazenly being utilised to further the political prospects of the ruling YSRCP in the state, he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

As against the avowed objectives of the system, the volunteers were being asked to take up a political campaign to further the prospects of the ruling party, he said, and alleged that the volunteers had canvassed for the YSRCP candidates in the recent MLC elections.

Mr. Atchannaidu further alleged that the volunteers were participating in YSRCP-sponsored programme of affixing party stickers on every house in the State.

“Government officers, from the District Collector to the MPDO, are remaining mute spectators to the blatant violation of democratic norms,” he alleged.

Mr. Atchannaidu insisted on putting in place “institutional arrangements to enable the village / ward volunteers to perform duty as per their job chart.”