Telugu Desam Party activists stage dharna against sale of J-brand liquors

The Hindu Bureau March 19, 2022 15:16 IST

Following the Statewide call given by the TDP, the protesters led by former MLA T. Sowmya organised a protest

Leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged a dharna at NTR statue in the town in Krishna district on March 19, demanding the stoppage of sale of ‘J-brand’ liquor in the State, thereby prevent ‘liquor deaths’. Following the Statewide call given by the TDP, the protesters led by former MLA T. Sowmya organised a protest. They alleged that many fake brands were being sold and poor people were forced to buy cheap liquor, causing deaths. In Vijayawada, the TDP activists staged a protest in front of a liquor shop. MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao and the women, carrying liquor bottles, organised a dharna. They raised slogans against the liquor policy in the State. The TDP leaders allege that cheap liquor has killed many people but the government was showing them as natural deaths. They demanded an inquiry into the suspicious deaths that occurred in Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district, pay compensation to the bereaved families and render justice to them.



