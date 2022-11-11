Telugu Desam MP asks YSRCP to raise SCS and VSP privatisation issue at Prime Minister’s public meeting in Vizag

Ruling party leaders in Andhra Pradesh have forgetten the fact that the Union government has done maximum injustice to the State, alleges Rammohan Naidu

TDP Member of Parliament K. Rammohan Naidu after releasing a banner containing the wish list of Telugu Shakti, in Srikakulam on Friday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament from Srikakulam K. Rammohan Naidu on Friday demanded that the YSRCP government raise issues such as Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh and proposed privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu was speaking after formally launched the rally of ‘Telugu Shakti’ president B.V. Ram. Telugu Shakti is an organisation working for the achievement of assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu alleged that the YSRCP leaders were in a hurry to make the meeting a success, while forgetting the fact that the Union government had done maximum injustice to the State.

Mr. Ram said the YSRCP government failed to raise issues pertaining to the State in Parliament effectively despite having 22 MPs from the party.

North Andhra would witness real development only with the sanctioning of the railway zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam, continuation of the VSP in the public sector, and sanctioning of additional funds for the backward districts.

Mr. Ram offered prayers at the Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavalli in Srikakulam and the Pydimamba temple in Vizianagaram before kick-starting the rally.