Telugu Desam MLA sells onions at ₹25 a kg in Visakhapatnam

In a novel protest, Telugu Desam Party MLA Vasupalli Ganesh sold onions at ₹25 a kg to about 300 people near the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Ganesh, who represents Visakhapatnam South in the Assembly, told The Hindu that he had purchased onions at ₹ 85 a kg from the wholesale market. He said onion is an essential daily need, but the the government was not doing anything concrete to tackle the situation.

The daily requirement of the city is around 30 tonnes, but on Tuesday, the availability was around 3 tonnes, the MLA said.

On the sale of onions at ₹25 a kg at rythu bazaars, he said, “The quantity is just not enough. Moreover, stocks reached the bazaars at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.” The Marketing Department failed in its duty, he alleged.

“Andhra Pradesh is not a major onion-growing State. Most of its requirements are met from from States such as Maharashtra. In the past, the government went to the rescue of people by subsidising the product and ensuring adequate stocks were available,” said Mr. Ganesh.

“If the government does not take note of my gesture, I will do it again,” he said.

After Anna Canteens were closed by the government, Mr. Ganesh ran a canteen near the closed one near KGH for a few days. He supplied lunch for ₹ 5 a plate to the needy.

No respite

Meanwhile, there has been no respite for citizens who were forced to wait in long queues outside rythu bazaars. “I never imagined that it would take four hours to purchase 1 kg of onion. We can buy in the black market, but the price is around ₹100 a kg, which we cannot afford. Earlier, onions were available in the morning, but in the last two days, they are being supplied in the evenings,” said Radhika, a housewife.

According to M. Kaleswara Rao, Assistant Director Marketing Department, the district administration had put up a demand for 30 tonnes for supply to 13 rythu bazaars in the city, but the supply has been around 25 tonnes.