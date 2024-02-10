Telugu Desam MLA demands inquiry into Visakhapatnam district Collector’s ‘electoral irregularities’

February 10, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu has written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Government of Andhra Pradesh demanding an inquiry into district Collector A. Mallikarjuna’s alleged “misconduct and electoral irregularities.”

Addressing the media at the party office here on Saturday, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu alleged that the Collector’s actions not only compromised the integrity of the electoral process but also involved misuse of government assets for the benefit of certain political entities, notably in favour of the ruling YSRCP leaders.

He further alleged that despite receiving letters from another party MLA P.V.G.R. Naidu and former BJP MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju regarding the “wrongful deletion of voters and the presence of deceased voters in the rolls,” the Collector did not initiate appropriate action.

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu urged the government to initiate a comprehensive inquiry into the conduct of the Collector and also demanded that he be relieved from election duties.