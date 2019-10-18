Telugu Desam decides to invest heavily in Gen X

The TDP, which is keen to reinvent itself, has decided to revamp the party apparatus by setting aside 50 % posts for the Backward Classes followed by youth and women.

Addressing the media after emerging from the Polit Bureau meeting held here on Thursday, senior leader Somireddy Chandramohana Reddy said the leadership had discussed several issues, including the breakdown of law and order in the State, the impact on investments and curbs on freedom of expression by media organisations.

‘Harassment on the rise’

The party would bet big on youth to move closer to the masses, he added. The meeting conveyed condolences to the families of former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, senior leader Pasupuleti Brahmaiah, former MP N. Siva Prasad. Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu recalled their services.

The party alleged that the continuous and relentless harassment meted out by the YSRCP government had forced Siva Prasada Rao to commit suicide. Police had foisted cases on Siva Prasada Rao over trivial issues, it said.

“Cases were filed against senior leaders such as K. Atchannaidu, Karanam Balaram and Ayyanna Patrudu. For instance, former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar was arrested, released on bail and again arrested within a span of 24 hours. Social media activists are also being targeted,” Mr. Chandramohan Reddy alleged.

He accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of allowing mining of uranium in Kurnool district.

The Polit Bureau passed a resolution condemning the failure of the government in retrieving the tourist boat which capsized in the River Godavari on September 15. Bodies of some victims were yet to be traced.

The TRS government failed to address the issues raised by RTC employees and this led to two employees committing suicide, the party alleged.