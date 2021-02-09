Telugu Desam alleges violation of norms in poll-bound panchayats

Candidates supported by the party are denied caste and no-due certificates, alleges Naidu

Accusing the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of resorting to high-handedness in the poll-bound panchayats in Macherla, Gurazala and Punganur Assembly constituencies, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to take the necessary steps to ensure a free and fair election.

A TDP delegation led by MLC P. Ashok Babu handed over Mr. Naidu’s letter to State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar on Monday.

False cases

The former Chief Minister alleged that the police were threatening and preventing the candidates supported by the Opposition parties from filing nominations. “In Punganur, false cases have been lodged against more than 26 TDP activists. The police, in connivance with YSRCP leaders, are lodging false cases pertaining to ganja and liquor smuggling against the candidates backed by the opposition parties,” alleged Mr. Naidu in his letter.

The TDP chief also accused village secretaries and other staff in many places of not issuing caste and no-due certificates to the rival candidates.

“Hurdles were created in issuing caste and no-due certificates in more than 38 villages in Karampudi, Durgi, Rentachintala, Macherla and Veldurthi mandals. Poll codes were violated in Punganur and Macherla. At Jammalamadaka, village secretary Koteswara Rao was not available to issue no-due certificates to the candidates backed by the TDP,” said Mr. Naidu.

He further said that Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy should be held responsible for all such violations of norms. The ruling party leaders were blatantly subverting the election process, he said.