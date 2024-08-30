ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam: Venkaiah Naidu calls to protect unique Telugu identity

Published - August 30, 2024 02:58 pm IST - KADAPA

The former Vice President participated in the event meant to commemorate the birth anniversary of linguist Gidugu Ramamurthy in Kadapa

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greets visitors on arrival at the Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam celebrations in Kalamalla village in Jammalamadugu constituency of Kadapa district on August 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu has appealed to the Telugu community to protect the unique identity associated with the language and culture and pass it on to posterity.

He was participating in the Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam, meant to commemorate the birth anniversary of linguist Gidugu Ramamurthy at Kalamalla village in Yerraguntla mandal of Kadapa district on Thursday (August 29, 2024), where the first Telugu inscription dating back to the sixth century was identified.

Taking a look at the stone inscription which was found in the Chennakesava Swamy temple, Mr. Naidu called it a momentous occasion to have a glimpse at the much acclaimed stone inscription.

He hailed the inscription as standing testimony to the glory of Telugu as an ancient language.

“Such inscription should not be seen merely as stones, but symbols of our heritage. Our language, our culture and our motherland are our identity, which needs to be preserved”, he said.

He also paid tributes to Ramamurthy for simplifying Telugu and bringing it to the reach of the masses.

Jammalamadugu MLA C. Adinarayana Reddy, Collector L. Sivasankar, Joint Collector Aditi Singh, DFO Sandeep Reddy, C.P. Brown library and research centre in charge Mula Mallikarjuna Reddy took part.

