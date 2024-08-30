GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam: Venkaiah Naidu calls to protect unique Telugu identity

The former Vice President participated in the event meant to commemorate the birth anniversary of linguist Gidugu Ramamurthy in Kadapa

Published - August 30, 2024 02:58 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greets visitors on arrival at the Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam celebrations in Kalamalla village in Jammalamadugu constituency of Kadapa district on August 29, 2024

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greets visitors on arrival at the Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam celebrations in Kalamalla village in Jammalamadugu constituency of Kadapa district on August 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu has appealed to the Telugu community to protect the unique identity associated with the language and culture and pass it on to posterity.

He was participating in the Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam, meant to commemorate the birth anniversary of linguist Gidugu Ramamurthy at Kalamalla village in Yerraguntla mandal of Kadapa district on Thursday (August 29, 2024), where the first Telugu inscription dating back to the sixth century was identified.

Taking a look at the stone inscription which was found in the Chennakesava Swamy temple, Mr. Naidu called it a momentous occasion to have a glimpse at the much acclaimed stone inscription.

He hailed the inscription as standing testimony to the glory of Telugu as an ancient language.

“Such inscription should not be seen merely as stones, but symbols of our heritage. Our language, our culture and our motherland are our identity, which needs to be preserved”, he said.

He also paid tributes to Ramamurthy for simplifying Telugu and bringing it to the reach of the masses.

Jammalamadugu MLA C. Adinarayana Reddy, Collector L. Sivasankar, Joint Collector Aditi Singh, DFO Sandeep Reddy, C.P. Brown library and research centre in charge Mula Mallikarjuna Reddy took part.

Related Topics

Telugu / Telugu literature / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.