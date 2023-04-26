Telugu and Sanskrit Academy of Andhra Pradesh presents Ugadi Awards

April 26, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - GUNTUR

The Telugu and Sanskrit Academy of Andhra Pradesh presented Ugadi Awards to eminent people from different sectors at a function held at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur on April 26 (Tuesday).

Academy Chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvati, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha and ANU Vice-Chancellor P. Raja Sekhar among others participated in the programme.

Ms. Vanitha said that the State government was giving a priority to the academy and organising such programmes to encourage people. Ms. Parvathi said that the awards were given to eminent persons from seven different fields.

The awardees included P. Gopi Krishna (education and science), Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale (medicine), Pasumarthi Pavani (art), K. Satyam Naidu (folk arts), V. Gopi Chand (agriculture), Madireddy Konda Reddy (service) and R. Subhash Babu (films).