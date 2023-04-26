HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telugu and Sanskrit Academy of Andhra Pradesh presents Ugadi Awards

April 26, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
The winners of Ugadi Awards at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur on Tuesday.

The winners of Ugadi Awards at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Telugu and Sanskrit Academy of Andhra Pradesh presented Ugadi Awards to eminent people from different sectors at a function held at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur on April 26 (Tuesday). 

Academy Chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvati, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha and ANU Vice-Chancellor P. Raja Sekhar among others participated in the programme. 

Ms. Vanitha said that the State government was giving a priority to the academy and organising such programmes to encourage people. Ms. Parvathi said that the awards were given to eminent persons from seven different fields.  

The awardees included P. Gopi Krishna (education and science), Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale (medicine), Pasumarthi Pavani (art), K. Satyam Naidu (folk arts), V. Gopi Chand (agriculture), Madireddy Konda Reddy (service) and R. Subhash Babu (films).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.