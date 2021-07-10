Telugu Akademi renamed as Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi

Vijayawada

10 July 2021 23:41 IST

The State government on Saturday changed the name of the Telugu Akademi as ‘Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi’ under Rule 2 (vii) of the Telugu Akademi Rules, and included Special Chief Secretary / Principal Secretary / Secretary of the School Education Department as ex officio member of its governing body.

Besides, the government appointed V. Muralidhara Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, as the University Grants Commission nominee on the Akademi’s Board of Governors. It also nominated D. Bhaskar Reddy, retired professor in the Department of Chemistry, Sri Venkateswara University, Rajakumar Nerella, astro counsellor and teacher in astrology, M. Vijayasree, retired associate professor in Telugu from JKC College, Guntur, and Kappaganthu Ramakrishna, lecturer in Telugu at S.R.S.V. B.Ed. College, Vijayawada, as members of the board.

Review decision: Pawan

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan demanded that the government review its decision to change the name of Telugu Akademi as it would lose its identity.

Advertising

Advertising

He sought to know what prompted the government to change the name, and in what way it would help in the development of Telugu language.