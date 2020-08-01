Telemedicine launched at railway hospital

VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Specialist care can be provided to personnel at distant centres’

Telemedicine has been made operational at the Divisional Railway Hospital of Waltair division in the city to take medicine to the far-flung areas of the division. The objective is to bring specialist care to the doorstep of the railway beneficiaries stationed at distant centres. Doctors can examine, diagnose, seek specialist opinion, treat and cure the patient effectively through the telemedicine system.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said that telemedicine as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest guidelines, shall increase timely access to appropriate professional medical interventions and faster access to services that may not be available in far-off places. like Kottavalasa-Kirandul line, Koraput-Rayagada and Naupada-Gunupur lines passing through remote areas of the country. Telemedicine provides patient’s safety as well as health workers safety, especially in situations where there is a risk of contagious infections.

B.B. Samanta, Chief Medical Superintendent of the Railway Hospital, gave a demonstration on the effectiveness of telemedicine. Railway persons can avail this facility with 8688407744, 8688407745, the dedicated telemedicine helpline phone numbers of Waltair division.